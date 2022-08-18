After two straight final at-bat victories for the Rome Braves, it was the Greensboro Grasshoppers with the late-inning heroics on Thursday night.
Greensboro trailed 1-0 going to the final inning but rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth and held Rome scoreless in the bottom half to earn a 3-1 victory in the third of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium.
Daniel Lopez tied the game for the Grasshoppers (47-62, 20-24 in second half) in the ninth as he singled in the first run of the frame, and Yoyner Fajardo put them ahead with an RBI single a few batters later. Jase Bowen then added an insurance run with a sac fly.
Greensboro's Christian Charle came on to pitch the bottom of the ninth and recorded his first save by getting Rome (67-44, 31-14) to go down in order.
Matt Eckleman (1-0) earned the win for the Grasshoppers after tossing two innings of scoreless, hitless relief as he struck out two and walked one, and Nick Garcia started and got a no-decision after six strong innings of work as he allowed just one run on three hits, struck out three and walked three.
Rome's lone run in the game came in the fourth inning as Willie Carter drove in Geraldo Quintero on a sacrifice fly. Brandol Mezquita was the only Braves player with multiple hits as he had a triple among two knocks in his debut with the club. Beau Philip reached twice on walks, and Brandon Parker had the only other hit.
Alec Barger (3-1) took the loss as he pitched one inning and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one. He followed Issrael De La Cruz, Malcolm Van Buren and Ben Dum who each earned holds after pitching one scoreless inning apiece.
Royber Salinas started for Rome and got a no decision despite pitching well as he went five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while striking out five.
Rome, which saw their five-game win streak snapped with Thursday's loss, will look to bounce back when they once again take on Greensboro on Friday night at 7 p.m.