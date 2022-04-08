The Rome Braves showed exactly what kind of offensive firepower they have in their arsenal this season with an opening-night victory in which they racked up 15 hits in a 16-6 win at Greensboro on Friday.
Rome (1-0) wasted no time putting runs on the scoreboard against the Grasshoppers, scoring two in the top of the first. They then followed that by scoring in each of the first six innings to build a 12-4 lead. They added a few more insurance runs with two in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Leading the charge at the plate for the Braves was Landon Stephens who finished 3-for-4 in the victory with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Five others had multi-hit nights including Vaughn Grissom with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, Drew Campbell with two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Cody Milligan with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored and Beau Philip and Christian Robinson with two hits, an RBI and two runs score apiece. Justyn-Henry Malloy contributed a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tyler Tolve added a hit and an RBI and Cade Bunnell reached base four times on walks and scored two runs.
Rome used five pitchers in the contest as reliever Jake McSteen got the win after pitching two shutout innings, not allowing a hit and striking out two. Dylan Spain also pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Benjamin Dum went 1/3 of an inning without giving up a run as he allowed one hit and struck out one.
Starter Dylan Dodd went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven before giving way to Marrick Crouse who pitched the next 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on two hits while striking out four.
Rome and Greensboro will meet again Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Field before they close out the opening series Sunday afternoon with a 2 p.m. first pitch.