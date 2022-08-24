The Rome Braves evened its road series at Bowling Green thanks in large part to a three-run fifth inning in a 4-3 comeback win on Wednesday night.
Rome (68-46, 32-16 in second half) trailed the host Hot Rods (69-45, 28-21) 2-0 going to the fifth but rallied for three runs in the frame to take the lead. They added one insurance run in the seventh and held off a late comeback attempt by Bowling Green in the ninth as the home team scored one run in the final inning but couldn't get any closer.
Beau Philip had a double among two hits to go with an RBI to lead the Braves' bats, and Geraldo Quintero also had a pair of hits, including a double. Tyler Tolve contributed a hit and an RBI, Bryson Horne drove in a run and Jacob Pearson and Brandon Parker each had a hit and scored a run. Pearson and Quintero stole a base apiece as well.
Jake McSteen picked up the win in relief for Rome as he pitched three innings of scoreless baseball, didn't allow a hit and struck out three. Jose Montilla and Davis Schwab each picked up holds with a scoreless inning apiece out of the bullpen, and Trey Riley earned his fourth save by pitching the ninth where he allowed one run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Those pitchers followed starter Royber Salinas who pitched just three innings, allowing two runs on one hit while striking out four and walking three in a no decision.
Rome pushed its lead in the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings back to 4.5 games over Bowling Green with the win. The two teams will meet again on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. in the third of a six-game set.