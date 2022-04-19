Rome rallied back from a 4-0 deficit early on Tuesday night to tie things up, but it was a ninth-inning run by Bowling Green that was the difference as the Braves lost 5-4 in the series opener on the road.
Rome (6-3) saw the host Hot Rods score four runs in the bottom of the third to grab the early lead, but they chipped away with one of their own in the top of the fourth and then scored three in the fifth to even the game. That's the way it stayed for several innings as both teams' bullpens did their job to keep the opponent right where they were, but Bowling Green's Matt Dyer singled to center field with one out in the ninth to drive home teammate Ronny Simon for the walk-off victory.
The Braves' bats were led by Tyler Tolve and Willie Carter who each had a hit and an RBI in the loss. Drew Campbell and Cade Bunnell also drove in a run apiece, and Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy each contributed a hit and scored a run.
Rome used four pitchers in the contest as starter Roddery Munoz went 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out three and walking four in a no decision. Davis Schwab and Malcolm Van Buren provided scoreless relief after that with Schwab pitching 1 2/3 innings and not allowing a hit while striking out three and Van Buren going two full innings and not allowing a hit while striking out four.
Austin Smith took the loss for the Braves as he pitched the ninth and lasted 1/3 of an inning, giving up the one run on Dyer's game-winning hit. He gave up two hits total and struck out one.
Rome will have a quick turnaround as they take on Bowling Green (9-1) again on Wednesday in a day game with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.