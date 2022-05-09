It certainly wasn't the end to the Rome Braves' road trip that the team wanted as they suffered losses on both Saturday and Sunday to wrap up their series at Greenville.
Rome (14-13) fell 5-1 in Saturday's contest, and the host Drive (13-14) put up a big offensive day in a 10-3 win on Sunday.
In Saturday's contest, the Braves were held to just three hits and didn't plate their lone run until the eighth inning. Greenville scored four in the first to grab the early momentum and added one more insurance run in the fourth as their pitching staff took care of the rest.
Drew Campbell, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Willie Carter tallied the only hits for Rome's lineup, and Cade Bunnell had the only RBI as he drove home Carter on a sac fly in the eighth.
Royber Salinas took the loss on Saturday for Rome as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on one hit while walking three and striking out one. The Braves used five pitchers after that in relief. Malcolm Van Buren went 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit while striking out two, R.J. Freure tossed two innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out three and Alec Barger and Trey Riley pitched two innings of shutout ball apiece as neither allowed a hit. Barger struck out two, and Riley struck out one.
Sunday's afternoon affair didn't start very well either for the Braves as Greenville scored four in the second to take the early lead. After several scoreless innings following that, the Drive doubled their lead with four more in the sixth. Rome scored three in the seventh but could get no closer as Greenville added two more in the bottom of the inning.
Christian Robinson had the top day at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort that included a doouble and two RBIs. Campbell also had a double among two hits, and Beau Philip added a hit and an RBI. Malloy doubled in the loss as well.
Dylan Dodd started on the mound and pitched 5 1/3 innings as he allowed seven runs on nine hits while striking out six to take the loss for Rome. Justin Yeager pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out four, and Austin Smith pitched a scoreless eighth as he allowed two hits and struck out one.
In all, Rome dropped the final four games and five out of six in the series at Greenville but will look to turn things around on Tuesday when they open a six-game homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash with a special 11 a.m. first pitch for Education Day at AdventHealth Stadium.