After a rough start to their six-game series at Bowling Green with four straight losses, the Rome Braves ended the trip on a high note over the weekend with wins over the Hot Rods on both Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday Rome (3-4) rallied from a 3-1 deficit after three innings by scoring two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the eighth and three in the ninth to pull away for the much-needed 10-5 victory over the Hot Rods.
Drake Baldwin and Keshawn Ogans led the Braves' bats as Baldwin was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Ogans had a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Several others contributed at the plate, including Ignacio Alvarez and Bryson Horne each having two-hit nights with a double and an RBI apiece. Brandol Mezquita was 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Cory Acton chipped in with a hit and an RBI. Brandon Parker and Kadon Morton each had a hit and an RBI as well.
Estarlin Rodriguez earned the win in relief for Rome after pitching two innings and allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Daysbel Hernandez got a hold after one scoreless inning as he allowed just one hit and walked two, and Peyton Williams collected his first save with two scoreless innings as he didn't allow a hit and struck out four.
Hunter Riggins got a no decision after starting and pitching the first four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
The Braves' offense once again put up a big number on Sunday afternoon in the series finale, collecting 14 hits in a 12-3 win over Bowling Green.
Rome led 3-0 after four innings but busted the game open in the fifth with a five-run frame. The hits kept coming as the Braves added on two insurance runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the ninth.
Adam Zebroski had a big offensive day in the middle of the Braves' lineup going 2-for-4 with a homer, double, three RBIs, two walks and three runs scored. Alvarez was 3-for-6 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, and Mezquita contributed two more hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Other offensive contributors included Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. with a pair of hits, two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored, Ogans with a hit and two RBIs, Acton with a hit and an RBI, Morton with two hits and two walks and Geraldo Quintero with a hit, a walk and three runs scored.
Rolddy Munoz improved to 1-1 on the year after picking up the win in relief as he went 2 1/3 innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits.
AJ Smith-Shawver made the start and got a no decision after tossing 4 2/3 innings and not allowing a run on just three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Joe Harvey and Ronaldo Alesandro each pitched one inning in relief as Harvey didn't allow a run on just one hit and struck out two and Alesandro gave up one run on three hits.
After the two-game surge to end the road trip, the Braves will look to keep the momentum going when they open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium against the Hudson Valley Renegades.