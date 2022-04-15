The Rome Braves are back in the win column thanks to stellar pen work and a hot bat from Landon Stephens.
The Braves rallied from a 3-1 deficit early to score some timely runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 4-3 comeback win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
Hudson Valley would get on the board first thanks to an RBI single from Cooper Bowman, but the South Atlantic League leader in home runs Stephens belted his fourth homer of the year into the left field trees to knot the game up at one.
Hudson Valley would jump back on top in the top of the third with sacrifice flies from both Cooper Bowman and Tyler Hardman. This put Hudson Valley up by two. A Tyler Tolve RBI double would draw Rome within one, then Drew Campbell grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3-3.
The go-ahead run finally came in the form of a throwing error from Hudson Valley’s catcher Carlos Narvaez. Justyn-Henry Malloy would cross the plate as the fourth and final run for Rome thanks to the botched pickoff attempt.
Andrew Hoffmann went five full innings, giving up three runs with only two of them earned. The Braves’ bullpen would be the star of the show. Malcolm Van Buren and Rolddy Munoz combined for three scoreless innings, setting it up for Austin Smith to slam the door for his second save of the season. Van Buren earned the win.
Rome and Hudson Valley, who have each won two games in the series to this point, continue the back and forth fun at AdventHealth Stadium on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6 p.m.