The Rome Braves scored seven runs over the first four innings and added one more late to earn an 8-5 win at Bowling Green on Wednesday in an afternoon affair.
Rome (7-4) put a run on the board in the second and followed that with a four-run third and two-run fourth to grab a quick 7-0 lead. They scored their last run in the seventh. Bowling Green (9-2) cut into the deficit with two in the fourth, one in the seventh and two in the eighth but could get no closer as the Braves bullpen shut the door.
Leading the way at the plate for Rome was Beau Philip with a two-hit, two-RBI effort, including a homer and a double. Drew Campbell also had two hits with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored, and Christian Robinson finished with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI.
Bryson Horne also added a pair of hits and an RBI, Vaughn Grissom recorded two hits and scored a run and Justyn-Henry Malloy and Landon Stephens each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Dodd (1-1) earned the win on the mound as he started and went 5 1/3 innings for the Braves, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six. Justin Yeager closed out the contest for the save as he pitched a scoreless ninth and got out of a bit of a jam after three walks but recorded two strikeouts.
RJ Freure also pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one run on two hits while striking out two, and Rolddy Munoz went an inning and gave up two runs on one hit.
Rome, who evened the series with Wednesday’s win after dropping the series opener Tuesday night at Bowling Green, will take on the Hot Rods once again Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m.