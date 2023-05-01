After rain changed schedule plans multiple times during their series at Greensboro, the Rome Braves played three games over the weekend to complete the six-game set, dropping two of three to the host Grasshoppers.
Rome (x-x) earned a 7-4 win in the opener of a doubleheader on Saturday but dropped the nightcap 9-4. Then in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, Greensboro (x-x) built a big lead and never looked back for a 12-1 victory.
In Saturday's first seven-inning game the Braves scored a run in the top of the second and followed with four in the third to take a 5-2 lead. They then added two in the fifth and held on from there.
Adam Zebrowski had a big offensive effort, going 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kadon Morton also had a solo homer.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added two hits, including a double, to go with a run scored, and Nacho Alvarez Jr. had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Geraldo Quintero contributed a hit, a stolen base and a run scored, and Bryson Horne drove in a run.
Daysbel Hernandez got the win after pitching one inning in relief and not allowing a run on just one hit. Rolddy Munoz got the start and went four innings as he allowed three runs on three hits with five walks and three strikeouts in a no decision.
Hunter Riggins tossed the final two frames and gave up one run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.
In Game 2 on Saturday Rome fell behind 8-0 after three innings and could never full rally out of the hole. Alvarez had a hit and two more RBIs, and Brandol Mezquita added a double and an RBI. Horne drove in a run, and Cory Acton had a hit and a run scored.
Luis Vargas took the loss after starting and pitching three innings in which he allowed eight runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Daniel Martinez went the final three frames in relief and gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Sunday's series finale saw Rome fall behind big early again as Greensboro scored eight runs in the first two innings.
Alvarez reached base five times with a hit and four walks, and Quintero drove in the lone run. Keshawn Ogans drew three walks and stole a base, Drake Baldwin had two hits and a run scored, Zebrowski contributed two hits and Mezquita finished 2-for-4.
Samuel Strickland took the loss after starting and going just 1 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs on seven hits with two walks. Brent Burgess, Estarlin Rodriguez, Peyton Williams and Ronaldo Alesandro all pitched in relief with Burgess and Alesandro each having scoreless, hitless outings.
The Braves now return home for a two-week, 12-game homestand starting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods at AdventHealth Stadium. They will play six against the Hot Rods and then six against the Asheville Tourists next week.