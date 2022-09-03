The Rome Braves couldn't hold off a late offensive surge by visiting Greenville on Friday as they fell 8-5 at AdventHealth Stadium for the home team's third straight loss in the series.
Rome (70-52, 34-22 in second half) led 4-2 after five innings as they scored one in the first and three in the fourth. But the Drive (48-75, 22-35) scored six runs over the final four frames, pushing two across each in the sixth, seventh and ninth to turn the tables and ride that momentum to victory.
Beau Philip had a solo homer in the game for the Braves, and Cal Conley added a double, a stolen base and scored two runs. Bryson Horne contributed a double and an RBI, and Keshawn Ogans and Brandol Mezquita each had a hit and scored a run. Jacob Pearson also had a hit, a stolen base and scored a run.
Alex Segal (3-1) took the loss in relief for Rome as he pitched one inning and allowed two unearned runs on two hits, struck out one and walked one.
JJ Niekro got the start for the Braves and pitched four innings while allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in a no decision. Ronaldo Alesandro followed with two innings of relief and gave up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Following Segal's appearance, Davis Schwab tossed a scoreless inning of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three, and Austin Smith pitched the ninth as he gave up two runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
Rome will look to snap its three-game losing skid when they once again host Greenville on Saturday at 6 p.m. The six-game series will wrap up on Sunday with the Braves' final home game of the 2022 regular season as first pitch is set for 2 p.m.