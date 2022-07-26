It certainly wasn't they way the Rome Braves wanted to start their six-game series at Hickory as they fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 7-3 loss to the Crawdads.
Rome (53-38, 17-8 in second half) scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the first, but Hickory (49-42, 11-14) quickly answered with two in the bottom half of the inning and scored two more in the second to grab a 4-2 lead. The Braves pulled within one by pushing a runner across home plate in the fourth, but the home team added three insurance runs to put the game away in the sixth.
Cal Conley led the offensive efforts for Rome with a two-run homer included in his 2-for-4 night at the plate. Bryson Horne also went 2-or-4 with a double and a stolen base, Beau Philip drove in a run, Caleb Durbin contributed a hit and scored a run, Tyler Tolve had a double and a stolen base and Drew Campbell tallied a hit and a stolen base.
J.J. Niekro (1-1) took the loss on the mound for Rome as the righty starter went five innings and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking three.
Ben Dum pitched an inning of relief and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts, and Malcolm Van Buren and Jose Montilla each recorded a scoreless inning while striking out one.
The Braves will try to bounce back when they once again take on Hickory on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.