The Rome Braves had a tough night on the road on Tuesday as they opened a six-game series in Asheville with a 6-2 loss.
Rome (61-42, 25-12 in second half) saw their recent six-game winning streak come to an end following a home sweep of Greenville as they fell behind early on Tuesday and couldn't quite get back in the game. The host Tourists (45-55, 19-16) scored two runs in the bottom of the first, added three more in the fifth and scored one final run in the eight.
The Braves didn't go away quietly as Tyler Tolve and Drew Campbell each hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth followed by Rome loading bases to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but they left them stranded to seal the loss.
Along with Tolve and Campbell's blasts, Beau Philip, Cade Bunnell and Jacob Pearson each tallied a hit.
Luis De Avila (5-7) took the loss for Rome as the lefty starter pitched 4 1-3 innings and gave up five runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Landon Leach came on in relief and pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two and walking one, and Ben Dum tossed 1/3 of an inning as he didn't allow a run or a hit.
Rome will look to bounce back when they take on Asheville once again on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.