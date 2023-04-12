Rome dropped its second straight game to open its series in Bowling Green, falling to the Hot Rods 9-5 in an afternoon affair on Wednesday.
The Braves (2-2) led 2-0 going to the bottom of the fourth before the Hot Rods (3-0) turned the game around by scoring five runs in the inning. Rome continued to battle with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth, but Bowling Green answered each time with two in the fifth and two in the seventh to hold on for the win.
Drake Baldwin was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Rome bats, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added a double among two hits with an RBI and three runs scored. Brandon Parker and Ignacio Alvarez each had a hit and an RBI as well.
Samuel Strickland took the loss for Rome after going 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Jonathan Hughes, Ronaldo Alesandro and Estarlin Rodriguez all pitched in relief. Hughes went 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk, Alesandro went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts and Rodriguez went 1 1/3 innings and didn't allow a hit or a run while walking two and striking out one.
Rome and Bowling Green will continue the series on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.
In the series opener on Tuesday:
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Rome's first road trip of the season got off to a tough start as the club suffered a loss at the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night.
The Braves (2-1) scored a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead, but Bowling Green (2-0) scored one each in the second and third to pull ahead and added two more insurance runs in the fifth.
Rome rallied within one with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Bowling Green answered right back with two in the bottom half of the inning and then added one more in the eighth.
Kadon Morton led the bats for the Braves with a two-run homer. Adam Zebrowski added a double among two hits with a run scored, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. also had two hits and scored a run. Geraldo Quintero went 2-for-4, and Ignacio Alvarez Jr. contributed a hit and an RBI.
Luis Vargas started for Rome and only went two innings as he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Rolddy Munoz came on in relief and took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Ryder Jones also pitched in relief and gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts, and Peyton Williams tossed the final two frames as he allowed one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.