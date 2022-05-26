Rome saw Hudson Valley provide steady offensive production throughout the game to put the visiting Braves in a hole they couldn't dig out of in an 8-5 loss on Thursday night.
Rome (24-18) dropped their second straight game on the road as the Renegades (19-22) scored one run in six of the eight innings they came to the plate added to the two they scored in the third. Rome's bats put up two in the fourth and rallied for three in the eighth but couldn't get any closer.
Landon Stephens had another big offensive effort as he added to his team-leading home run total with two long balls in Thursday's loss. He had a solo shot in the fourth and added a three-run blast in the eighth.
Also contributing from the Braves' lineup was Cody Milligan with two hits, two walks drawn and a run scored from the leadoff spot, and Christian Robinson drove in a run as well. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Javier Valdes each added a hit and scored a run, and Bryson Horne and Willie Carter had a hit apiece.
Dylan Dodd had a tough outing on the mound to take the loss for Rome as he dropped to 4-3 on the season. After starting, Dodd went five innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out three.
Ben Dum, Jake McSteen and Austin Smith all worked an inning of relief and gave up one run apiece.
Rome will look to get back on track on Friday night when they take on Hudson Valley again at 7:05 p.m.