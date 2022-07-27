It was another tough night on the road for the Rome Braves on Wednesday as they gave up seven first-inning runs to the Hickory Crawdads to set the tone for a 14-6 loss as they dropped their second straight game.
Rome (53-39, 17-9 in second half) saw the host Crawdads (50-42, 11-14) take control of the game early with the big first inning and continue to add on throughout the evening. Hickory scored two more runs in the second, two more in the fourth and three in the eighth, and the Braves couldn't put together a big enough rally to threaten to get back in the game.
Landon Stephens was one of the bright spots offensively in the loss for Rome as he went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, a stolen base and two three RBIs. Bryson Horne also had a great night with a three-run homer among two hits. Cal Conley added a hit and scored a run, and Tyler Tolve reached base twice on walks and stole a base.
It was a tough night for the Rome pitching staff as they used six different pitchers with three of those allowing three or more runs. Jake McSteen was solid in his three innings of relief as he gave up no runs on just one hit and struck out one. Issrael De La Cruz also pitched a scoreless inning and didn't allow a hit.
The Braves, which lost their second game in a row for the first time since June 24-25, will look to bounce back on Thursday night when they once again play at Hickory at 7 p.m.