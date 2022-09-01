For the second straight night, it was a struggle for the Rome Braves offense as they only produced one run in a 4-1 loss against Greenville at AdventHealth Stadium.
The loss for Rome (70-51, 34-21 in second half) was the second straight in the series as it only scored one run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Drive (47-75, 21-35) as well.
On Thursday, the Braves fell behind 3-0 as Greenville tallied two runs in the third and one in the fifth. Rome scored its lone run in the sixth as Jacob Pearson came home to score on an RBI single by Brandol Mezquita to cut the deficit to two, but the Drive got the run right back in the following half inning.
Pearson finished with a pair of hits, including a double, to lead the Braves' lineup, and Keshawn Ogans, Brandon Parker, Adam Zebrowski and Mezquita had the other five hits with Mezquita driving in the only run.
Joe Davis had a big night for the Drive with a 3-for-4 effort that included two doubles and four RBIs. Phillip Sikes added three hits, including a double, Marcelo Mayer had two hits, two walks and a run scored and Matthew Lugo contributed a hit, two walks and two runs scored.
Ian Mejia (0-1) took the loss for Rome after pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Rolddy Munoz pitched 2 1/3 in relief after that and gave up one run on three hits with four strikeouts.
Alec Barger and Ben Dum each worked an inning out of the pen as well for the Braves with Barger not allowing a run or a hit and striking out two and Dum giving up one run on one hit with one walk. Issrael De La Cruz pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a run while giving up two hits and striking out five.
Chih-Jung Liu (3-11) got the win for Greenville after a start in which he pitched five innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits and striking out 10. Jordan DiValerio grabbed a hold with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Jacob Webb earned his sixth save by pitching a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Rome will look to bounce back from the consecutive losses on Friday when it once again hosts Greenville at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.