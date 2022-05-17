The Rome Braves had a tough start to their road trip on Tuesday night as they fell behind in the middle innings and couldn't complete a comeback in a 4-2 loss to Aberdeen.
The IronBirds (25-7) scored two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth before Rome (19-15) cut the deficit in half with two of their own in the sixth. They couldn't get any closer, however, as Aberdeen's bullpen pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.
Royber Salines took the loss for the Braves as he dropped to 1-2 on the year after starting and pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Rome's bullpen kept their offense within striking distance as they combined to pitch 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Malcom Van Buren followed Salinas and went 1 2/3 as he didn't allow a hit, struck out four and walked three. Jake McSteen pitched a scoreless frame as well, giving up one hit and striking out one, and Austin Smith finished things out with a scoreless inning as he also allowed one hit and struck out one.
Offensively for the Braves, Landon Stephens was the lone batter in the lineup with multiple hits as he went 2-for-4 in the loss with a double and an RBI. Justyn Henry-Malloy added a hit and an RBI, and Cody Milligan and Bryson Horne each contributed a hit and a run scored.
Rome will be back at it on Wednesday night as they take on Aberdeen again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday's game was the start of a 12-game road swing for the Braves as they will play five more at Aberdeen before an off day and then six at Hudson Valley before finally returning home on May 31.