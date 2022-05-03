The Rome Braves dropped the opener of a six-game road series against the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night, falling 4-2.
Rome (13-9) scored a run in the top of the first thanks to a solo homer from Justyn-Henry Malloy, but Greenville (9-13) rallied back in front with three runs in the bottom of the second. The Braves cut the deficit to one with a run in the seventh, but the Drive got that run back with a score in the eighth and held on from there.
Along with Malloy's blast, Tyler Tolve also drove in a run for Rome. Vaughn Grissom had a double and stole a base in the contest, and Cody Milligan, Landon Stephens and Drew Campbell also had hits.
Each team had a tough time making contact against the opposing pitching staff as they combined for 32 total strikeouts in the game with each recording 16.
Rome's Andrew Hoffman took the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season after starting and going just two innings as he allowed three runs on two hits while striking out three and walking three.
Lisandro Santos came on to work three scoreless innings of relief as he gave up three hits and struck out seven, and R.J. Freure pitched the final three innings as he gave up one run on one hit while striking out six and walking one.
The Braves and the Drive will continue the series on Wednesday with an afternoon contest as first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.