Rome's first road trip of the season got off to a tough start as the club suffered a 7-3 loss at the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night.
The Braves (2-1) scored a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead, but Bowling Green (2-0) scored one each in the second and third to pull ahead and added two more insurance runs in the fifth.
Rome rallied within one with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Bowling Green answered right back with two in the bottom half of the inning and then added one more in the eighth.
Kadon Morton led the bats for the Braves with a two-run homer. Adam Zebrowski added a double among two hits with a run scored, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. also had two hits and scored a run. Geraldo Quintero went 2-for-4, and Ignacio Alvarez Jr. contributed a hit and an RBI.
Luis Vargas started for Rome and only went two innings as he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Rolddy Munoz came on in relief and took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Ryder Jones also pitched in relief and gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts, and Peyton Williams tossed the final two frames as he allowed one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.
Rome and Bowling Green will have a quick turnaround before Game 2 of the six-game set as the two teams are set to play at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday.