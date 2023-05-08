After winning the first four in the series, the Rome Braves had a bit of a struggle over the weekend as they dropped the final two games of their six-game set against Bowling Green at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (12-14) lost an early lead and eventually fell 7-6 in extra innings on Saturday evening, and the visiting Hot Rods (11-14) put up a big offensive day in the series finale for a 9-4 victory on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday the Braves scored four in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead, but Bowling Green rallied for five in the top of the fifth to go back ahead 6-4. Rome answered with single runs in the fifth and seventh to eventually force extra innings, but after neither team scored in the 10th, the Hot Rods scored one in the 11th and held the Braves off the scoreboard in the bottom half to secure the win.
Brandon Parker and Cory Acton each had a two-run homer to lead the Braves' bats in the loss. Nacho Alvarez Jr. added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, and Geraldo Quintero and Bryson Horne each had two hits as well. Drake Baldwin drew two walks, drove in a run and scored a run.
Rome used five pitchers in the contest as Rob Griswold took the loss after pitching the final two innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Ian Mejia started and went four innings as he allowed six runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts. Ronaldo Alesandro came on in relief and went two scoreless innings as he gave up two hits, struck out two and walked one.
Daysbel Hernandez tossed one scoreless, hitless inning and struck out three, and Estarlin Rodriguez went two scoreless frames as he didn't allow a hit, struck out two and walked two.
In Sunday's game Bowling Green scored four runs in the top of the first to build early momentum. After Rome scored one in the third, the Hot Rods added one each in the fifth and sixth and scored three in the seventh to all but put the game away. The Braves added three in the eighth, but it was too little, too late.
Keshawn Ogans had a pair of hits and an RBI, and Adam Zebrowski also had two hits, including a double to go with a run scored. Stephen Paolini contributed an RBI, and Kadon Morton and Quintero each had a hit and scored a run. Horne added a hit and a walk, and Acton drew two walks.
Rome used five pitchers again on Sunday with Tyler Owens taking the loss after starting and pitching the first two innings as he allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts.
Patrick Halligan came on in relief and pitched three innings as he allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts, and Peyton Williams followed him with two innings of work as he gave up four runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Jonathan Hughes and Ben Dum each pitched a scoreless inning to finish out the game with Dum allowing one hit and striking out two.
The Braves will remain at home this week as they continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Asheville Tourists at 6 p.m. for the first of a six-game set.