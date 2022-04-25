After winning three of the first four in their series at Bowling Green to pull even atop the South Atlantic League South standings with their hosts, the Rome Braves faltered in their final two games against the Hot Rods as they lost on Saturday and Sunday to complete the road trip.
Rome (9-6) fell by an 11-3 score on Sunday which followed a 6-2 loss on Saturday to Bowling Green (11-6).
In Sunday's game, the Braves went ahead 2-1 with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth but Bowling Green answered right back with five of their own in the bottom half of the inning. The Hot Rods added five more over the six and seventh innings to completely put the game out of reach.
Cade Bunnell had a solo homer in the loss for Rome, and Christian Robinson contributed a double and two RBIs. Justyn-Henry Malloy also had two hits, and Beau Philip added a hit and a run scored.
It was a tough day on the mound on Sunday for several Rome pitchers as Roddery Munoz took the loss (0-1) after starting and lasting just 3 1/3 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking two. Jake McSteen came on in relief and didn't have much luck either as he allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Dylan Spain, Rolddy Munoz and Justin Yeager all followed with an inning of relief apiece. Spain gave up four runs on four hits while striking out three, Rolldy Munoz allowed one run on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts and Yeager pitched a scoreless frame as he didn't allow a hit and struck out one.
In Saturday's contest it was a pitcher's duel for a while as neither team scored over the first five innings. Rome scored two to take the lead in the top of the sixth, but Bowling Green scored one in the seventh and turned the game around with five in the eighth to grab control and hold on for the win.
Luis De Avila pitched well for the Braves but got a no decision after tossing six innings of shutout ball as he allowed two hits and struck out five. Davis Schwab came on in relief and gave up one run on one hit while striking out one and walking two, and Malcolm Van Buren took the loss (1-1) as he lasted 2/3 of an inning and gave up five runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two. RJ Freure pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up a hit and struck out one.
Tyler Tolve hit a two-run homer in the contest for Rome as he finished with two hits total to lead the way at the plate. Willie Carter was 3-for-4 in the loss as well, and Bunnell added a hit and two walks.
Rome will open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday at AdventHealth Stadium when they host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6 p.m.