After getting in the win column for the first time on the homestand Friday, the Rome Braves suffered two straight losses on Saturday and Sunday to end their six-game series against Hudson Valley at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (5-9) dropped an extra-innings decision on Saturday by a 3-2 score in 10 innings and followed that up with a 10-5 loss on Sunday afternoon.
In Saturday's contest it was scoreless going into the seventh before Hudson Valley (10-5) took a brief 1-0 lead with a run in the top half of the inning. Rome answered right back with a run in the bottom half to even the game and eventually force extra innings.
The Renegades were able to push two runs across in the 10th and then held Rome to just one in the bottom half to earn the victory.
Cory Acton had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Drake Baldwin added three walks and an RBI to lead the Braves' bats. Geraldo Quintero contributed a hit, a run and a stolen base, and Bryson Horne had a hit and a run scored.
Tyler Owens took the loss for Rome after pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with one strikeout.
AJ Smith-Shawver got the start for the Braves and went 4 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out nine and walking two in a no decision.
Daniel Martinez came on to work 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk, and Jonathan Hughes pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
In Sunday's series finale, Rome scored a run in the bottom of the first to take a quick lead, but the Renegades jumped back in front with single runs in the second and third. After Rome tied it with a run in the fourth, Hudson Valley jumped back ahead with two in the fifth only to be answered again in the bottom half with two by the Braves to make it 4-4.
Rome took a 5-4 lead with a single run in the bottom of the sixth, but Hudson Valley scored six unanswered after that with one in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth to pull away and hold on for the win.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Braves' offense, and Stephen Paolini added a pair of hits and an RBI. Eliezel Stevens also had a double among two hits and scored a run, and Quintero added a hit and an RBI.
Adam Zebrowski contributed a double as well, and Brandon Parker had a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Six different pitchers were used by Rome as starter Luis Vargas went four innings and gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a no decision.
Daysbel Hernandez followed with 2/3 of an inning of relief and gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks, and Samuel Strickland came in after that and pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Ronaldo Alesandro took the loss after pitching 1 1/3 innings out of the pen and allowing three unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk. Estarlin Rodriguez followed with one inning and gave up two runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks, and Peyton Williams came in to get the final out, gave up one hit and struck out one.
Rome will look to turn things around when they hit the road for a six-game series at the Greensboro Grasshoppers starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.