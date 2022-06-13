The Rome Braves had a three-game winning streak going into the weekend, but Wilmington put a quick halt to that as they defeated the home team on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the series at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Blue Rocks (28-26) earned a tough 3-2 victory over Rome (31-26) on Saturday night and then followed that up with a 7-1 win on Sunday afternoon as they pulled away late in the game, which wrapped up a six-game series between the two teams and a two-week homestand for the Braves.
On Saturday Rome fell behind 3-0 after five innings as the Blue Rocks scored single runs in the first, third and fifth. They then rallied to within one thanks to scores in the sixth and seventh but couldn't find the tying tally after that.
Offensively for the Braves, Cody Milligan had a hit, a stolen base and an RBI, and Cade Bunnell added two hits, a stolen base and a run scored. Justyn-Henry Malloy drove in the other run for Rome, Vaughn Grissom contributed a hit and a run scored and Drew Campbell had the only other hit to go with a stolen base.
Luis De Avila (1-5) took the loss for Rome after starting and going five innings as he allowed three runs on seven hits. Malcolm Van Buren, RJ Freure and Alec Barger followed in relief and combined for four scoreless innings. Van Buren went one frame and didn't allow a hit while striking two and walking one, Freure pitched two innings and didn't allow a hit while striking out two and Barger tossed a scoreless ninth as he gave up one hit and struck out one.
In Sunday's series finale, Wilmington once again jumped out to a lead with two runs in the third. Rome cut the deficit in half with a score in the bottom half off the inning, but the Blue Rocks put the game away with four in the seventh and one more in the ninth.
Tyler Tolve had the lone RBI in the loss for the Braves, Malloy added a hit and a run scored and Grissom and Javier Valdes had the only other two hits against Wilmington's strong combined pitching effort.
Rome starter Lisandro Santos took the loss to fall to 1-4 on the season after going four innings and giving up two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three.
The Braves' bullpen, which hadn't allowed a run in the previous four games was finally scored upon in the seventh as Issrael De La Cruz had a rough seventh inning, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out one. Ben Dum also allowed a run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk in one inning of work. Jake McSteen pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three, and Trey Riley pitched a scoreless inning, gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.
After a day off on Monday, Rome is on the road on Tuesday night to open a six-game series at the Asheville Tourists starting at 6:35 p.m. The Braves are now 3.5 games behind first-place Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division standings.