The Rome Braves made a valiant comeback effort in the top of the ninth on Sunday afternoon but couldn't quite overcome a big deficit as they lost 11-10 at Hickory in the final contest of a six-game series.
Rome (55-41, 19-10 in second half) trailed 11-5 going to the final inning and scored five runs in the ninth before Hickory (52-44, 14-16) finally got the last out to hold on to take 4-of-6 in the series.
The host Crawdads scored three in the second to take an early lead in Sunday's contest before Rome rallied for one in the fourth and three in the fifth to go on top 4-3. Hickory answered with a four-run bottom of the fifth, three more in the sixth and one in the eighth to build a substantial lead. The Braves scored their other run in the top of the eighth.
Leading the way at the plate for the Braves was Willie Carter with a 3-for-4 effort that included a homer, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Cal Conley added a solo homer among two hits, Jacob Pearson was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases, Caleb Durbin contributed a triple and three RBIs and Cade Bunnell was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rounding out the offense was Drew Campbell who had a hit, two stolen bases and a run scored.
It was a tough day on the mound for starter J.J. Niekro (1-2) who took the loss after going four innings and allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out three and walking two.
Jake McSteen, Ben Dum, Austin Smith and Alec Barger all pitched one inning of relief as Smith was the only one of the four not to allow a run.
After a few weeks away from the friendly confines of AdventHealth Stadium, Rome will return home on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Greenville Drive at 7 p.m.
In Saturday's game between the Braves and Crawdads:
Rome 5, Hickory 4 (11 innings)
The Braves outlasted Hickory on Saturday evening as they scored a run in the 11th inning and held the home team off the scoreboard in the bottom half of the frame to grab a hard-fought win.
Rome trailed 3-0 after four innings but began their comeback with a run in the fifth and added single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extras. After both teams scored one in the 10th, the game went to the 11th, and the Braves were able to scratch a run across before Issrael De La Cruz shut the door in the bottom half for his first save with a scoreless inning.
Bryson Horne had a solo homer in the ninth to tie the game as part of a 2-for-4 night with two RBIs. Tyler Tolve also had two hits, including a double, with an RBI, and Cal Conley was 2-or-5 with a stolen base and an RBI.
Also contributing offensively for Rome was Landon Stephens with a hit and an RBI, Drew Campbell with a hit and a run scored and Caleb Durbin with a double.
Jose Montilla (1-0) earned the win in relief after pitching three innings for the Braves and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out one. Royber Salinas got the start and went five innings as he gave up three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking four, and Malcolm Van Buren came on to work two innings of scoreless relief after that as he only gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two.