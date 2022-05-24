Rome started a new series on Tuesday night, but they continued the same winning ways from the last one.
The Braves got another strong effort on the mound and some timely offense to defeat Hudson Valley 3-1 in the opener of a six-game series on the road. Rome (24-16) has now won four straight and 10 of their last 13 games while the Renegades fall to 17-22 on the season.
In Tuesday's victory Braves' starter Luis De Avila worked six innings and allowed just one run on one hit while striking out five to pick up his first win of the year and improve his record to 1-2.
The bullpen was stellar as well as they combined to throw three shutout innings with Malcolm Van Buren and Trey Riley each allowing no hits in an inning of work apiece and striking out three and two batters, respectively, to earn holds and Alec Barger coming on to record his first save thanks to a scoreless ninth in which he gave up one hit and struck out one.
Rome scored a run in the second inning to take a quick lead, but Hudson Valley rallied to tie it with a run in the fourth. The Braves then added two runs in the fifth, which was enough behind the strong pitching effort.
Landon Stephens had a double and two RBIs to lead the way at the plate for Rome, and Bryson Horne drove in the other run and had a hit as well. Drew Campbell recorded a double among his two hits and scored a run, Cody Milligan added a hit and scored a run and Javier Valdes contributed a hit and drew a walk also.
The Braves will look to keep their win streak alive on Wednesday when they once again take on Hudson Valley with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m.