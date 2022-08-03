Rome fell behind early on Wednesday, but they put together a clutch seventh-inning rally to overcome a four-run deficit and hold on for a 6-5 victory over Greenville at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Braves (57-41, 21-11 in second half) saw the visiting Drive (36-60, 10-20) build a 5-0 lead over the first three innings as they scored one in the first, three in the second and one in the third. But Rome scratched across a run in the fourth and then got a big three-run homer from Cal Conley to complete the five-run seventh and turn the game around.
Along with Conley's timely long ball, Javier Valdes went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the victory. Jacob Pearson added two hits, including a double, and a stolen base, and Caleb Durbin drove in a run on a hit and scored a run. Cade Bunnell contributed a hit and scored a run as well.
Jose Montilla (2-0) earned the win in relief for Rome as he pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball and struck out one, and Austin Smith recorded his eighth save with two more innings of scoreless, hitless baseball while striking out two.
Luis De Avila started and got a no decision after the lefty pitched five innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking three.
The Braves, which have now taken the first two games of the home series, will host Greenville once again on Thursday night at 7 p.m.