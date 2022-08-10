The Rome Braves faced a big deficit early on Wednesday night but dug themselves out of the hole and rallied for 10-9 comeback victory on the road at Asheville.
Rome (62-42, 26-12 in second half) saw the host Tourists build a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first and then added another run in the third to make it 7-0. But the Braves' bats slowly started to get their team back in it as they scored four in the third, one more in the fifth and then put together a five-run seventh to go up 9-7.
Asheville (45-56, 19-17) cut the deficit to one with a run in the eighth before Rome pushed the lead back to 10-8 with an insurance run in the ninth that proved to be very important as the Tourists scored a run in the bottom half of the inning but couldn't get any closer as Trey Riley nailed down the save.
Leading the offense for Rome was Beau Philip with a two-hit night with three RBIs and Drew Campbell who went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a stolen base and two runs scored. Brandon Parker added a double and two RBIs, Jacob Pearson had two hits, a stolen base and a run scored in the leadoff spot, Bryson Horne contributed a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Tolve and Caleb Durbin each had a double and scored a run.
Davis Schwab (2-0) earned the win as he pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Ben Dum went two innings after that to grab his fourth hold as he gave up one run on two hits and struck out one, and Riley earned his third save by pitching the ninth where he gave up one run on one hit, walked three and struck out two.
Jake McSteen had a rough night to start the game as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs on five hits while walking two. Malcolm Van Buren pitched two innings following him and gave up one run on one hit, struck out three and walked three.
With the six-game series now tied at 1-1, Rome and Asheville will battle again on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.