Despite the rain in the forecast, the skies opened up and it turned into a beautiful day for Braves baseball as Rome clinched a series win over Hudson Valley with a 7-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Rome (6-3) would send lefty Luis De Avila to the bump as they looked to clinch the series with their fourth win in six games vs. the Renegades at AdventHealth Stadium. De Avila found himself in a jam early with the bases loaded in the top of the first. De Avila ultimately worked out of the early mess unscathed by getting Aldenis Sanchez to chase a fastball up and out of the zone to leave the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the first, Rome's Vaughn Grissom would send a ball on the ground out to short and a fielding error by Eduardo Torrealba scored Cody Milligan as the game’s first run.
De Avila found the bases full of Renegades once again in the bottom of the third. A diving stop and tag by Beau Philip would start the double play De Avila needed to work out of another jam.
Rome tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a single from Milligan and a ground ball double play from Bryson Horne. The hit parade would continue for the next three innings as Rome scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth as well.
De Avila finished his day with 4 1/3 innings pitched as he allowed no runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Beau Philip would be the offensive star on Sunday, going two for three with two runs batted in.
The bullpen did its job as well to limit the damage as they only allowed Hudson Valley (4-5) to score three runs. Two of the runs would come off of a Cooper Bowman two-out homer in the top of the ninth. Nonetheless, Dylan Spain would shut the door out of the pen for Rome.
After taking the series against Hudson Valley, Rome now shifts their attention to the top team in the South Atlantic League standings. The Braves will pack up and head north to Bowling Green to take on the red-hot Hot Rods. The High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays currently sits atop the South Atlantic League with an 8-1 record and are set to welcome the Braves on Tuesday night for the series opener starting at 7:05 p.m.