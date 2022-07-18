The Rome Braves wrapped up a successful two-week homestand with a 10-2 record after splitting a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (51-36, 15-6 in second half) earned a 5-3 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday night before dropping the series finale on Sunday afternoon by an 8-4 score.
On Saturday, Rome scored four early runs with one in the first and three in the third to grab a quick lead and then held off a late comeback attempt by the visiting Hot Rods (52-33, 11-9). Bowling Green scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to cut the deficit to one, but the Braves added an insurance run in the eighth to seal the victory.
Cal Conley had a 3-for-4 effort at the plate to lead Rome to the Saturday night win that included an inside-the-park homer, a double and two runs scored. Willie Carter also launched a two-run shot in the third, Landon Stephens drove in two runs and Christian Robinson added a double and scored a run.
RJ Freure (2-0) got the win in relief for Rome as he went two innings and allowed three runs on one hit while walking four and striking out two. Issrael De La Cruz earned his fourth hold with an inning of scoreless relief as he allowed two hits and walked two, and Dylan Spain picked up his second save by finishing out the final 1 2/3 innings as he didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out three.
Jake McSteen started on the mound and got a no decision despite strong work as he pitched 4 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run while only giving up two hits and striking out three.
In Sunday's game, Bowling Green jumped on top with a run in the first, four more in the second and one in the fourth. Rome fought back with four runs over the third and fourth innings to cut the deficit to 6-4, but the Hot Rods added two more in the sixth and held steady from there.
Javier Valdes had a two-run homer to lead the Braves' bats in the loss. Bryson Horne added a double and scored a run, Conley and Jordan Cowan each drove in a run, Jacob Pearson contributed two hits and Drew Campbell had a hit and scored a run as well.
Rome used six different pitchers in the contest as Landon Leach took the loss after starting and going just 1 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (one earned) on one hit while walking three. Malcolm Van Buren pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief and struck out three, and Austin Smith and Trey Riley each recorded a scoreless inning and each struck out one.
Davis Schwab had a tough outing out of the bullpen, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out four, and Alec Barger allowed one run on three hits while striking out two.
After the impressive homestand for Rome that included a six-game sweep of the Asheville Tourists and a 4-2 mark against Bowling Green, the Braves now hold a 3.5-game lead over the Hot Rods in the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings.
Rome will now get a few days off as the Minor Leagues pause for a short break in concurrence with the MLB's All-Star Break before opening a three-game at the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday at 7 p.m.