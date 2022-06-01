The Rome Braves found themselves in a hole early and couldn't produce a big enough rally to propel themselves back in front on Wednesday night as they lost 4-1 to Bowling Green at AdventHealth Stadium.
The visiting Hot Rods (28-18) scored two runs in the top of the first to grab the quick lead and shut down Rome's bats through the first five innings to maintain that same advantage. The Braves (27-20) cut the deficit in half in the sixth with single run, but Bowling Green added two insurance runs in the ninth to seal the victory.
Rome's lone run in the contest came off the bat of Justyn-Henry Malloy who hit a solo homer in the sixth. It was one of two Malloy hits in the loss.
Drew Campbell also had two hits, Vaughn Grissom added a hit and stole his 10th base of the season and Cody Milligan contributed the only other hit for the Braves' lineup.
Starter Dylan Dodd took the loss for Rome to fall to 4-4 on the season after pitching six innings and allowing two unearned runs on seven hits while striking out 10.
Alec Barger and Trey Riley each pitched a scoreless inning of relief as Barger struck out two and Riley allowed one hit and struck out. Austin Smith had a tough ninth as he gave up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in one inning of work.
Joe La Sorsa earned the win in relief for the Hot Rods after pitching three innings and giving up no runs or hits while striking out four.
Diego Infante finished with three hits and scored a run to lead the Bowling Green offense, Ronny Simon added a hit and two RBIs, Dru Baker contributed two hits, including a double, and scored a run, Heriberto Hernandez had a hit and drove in a run and Garrett Hiott also had a double and scored a run.
Rome drops to 1 1/2 games out of first place behind the Hot Rods in the SAL South Division standings with the loss but will look to turn things around when they host them again on Thursday night at 7 p.m.