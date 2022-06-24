The visiting Hickory Crawdads scored six runs over the first four innings on Friday night, and the Rome Braves couldn't put together a rally as they fell 8-1 at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (36-31) saw the Crawdads (39-28) grab the lead with three runs in the top of the second before they added one in the third and two more in the fourth to take control of the game early. After the Braves' lone run came in the seventh, Hickory put the finishing touches on with a two-run eighth.
Rome's Christian Robinson had a hit, a stolen base and an RBI in the loss, and Vaughn Grissom was the lone Braves' player with multiple hits as he finished 2-for-4. Javier Valdes also drew two walks and scored a run.
It was a tough night on the mound for Rome starting pitcher Royber Salinas as he took the loss to fall to 2-5 after lasting just 3 2/3 innings and giving up six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out two. Several Braves' relievers worked out of the bullpen with Malcolm Van Buren going 1/3 of an inning, Lisandro Santos pitching three scoreless frames, Alec Barger giving up two runs on four hits in one inning of work and Trey Riley tossing a scoreless ninth.
John Matthews got the win in relief for Hickory as he pitched the final four innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out four and walking three.
The Crawdads' lineup was led by Scott Kapers who went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Cody Freeman added two hits and three RBIs, Aaron Zavala contributed two hits and two RBIs and leadoff man Evan Carter went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Chris Seise also had a hit and drove in a run.
With Hickory now leading the series 3-1, the two teams will meet again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. and then wrap up the series with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon.