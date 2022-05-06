Things were going well for Rome on Friday night as they scored five early runs to take a quick lead, but Greenville rallied for six runs between the fourth and seventh innings to eventually send the Braves to an 8-7 loss.
Rome (14-11) brought home two runs in the first and three in the second and led 5-2 after two full innings. After adding another run in the top of the fourth to push its lead to 6-2, Greenville (11-14) got their bats going and proceeded to score two in the fourth, one each in the fifth and sixth and two more in the seventh to turn the game around.
The Braves scored one final run in the top of the eighth but couldn't find the tying score over the last two innings.
It was a solid effort from the Braves' lineup in the loss as all nine batters recorded at least one hit. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Christian Robinson each went deep in the contest as Malloy had a two-run blast in the first inning and Robinson contributed a solo shot in the eighth. Malloy finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Robinson also had a two-hit night.
Cade Bunnell had a double and drove in two runs, Cody Milligan contributed two hits and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, Beau Philip finished with two hits, Jacob Pearson and Tyler Tolve each had a double and Vaughn Grissom added two hits and two stolen bases. Drew Campbell also had a hit and an RBI for Rome.
It was a tough night on the mound for the Braves' pitchers as starter Roddery Munoz went five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out two in a no decision. He was followed by Dylan Spain who took the loss after tossing two innings in relief and giving up three runs on four hits while striking out two.
Ben Dum pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth as he gave up one hit and struck out one.
After losing two straight, the Braves will look to get back on track when they take on the Drive at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night.