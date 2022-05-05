The Rome Braves attempted a rally after falling behind early in Thursday night’s game at Greenville but fell short in a 7-4 loss on the road.
Rome (14-10) saw the Drive (10-14) score two in the second and two in the fourth to take command of the game in the opening innings but rallied for three in the fifth to pull within one. Greenville answered by scoring two in the bottom of the fifth to stretch their lead back out and held on from that point. The Braves added one more in the seventh, but once again Greenville matched that run with one of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Luis De Avila had a tough night on the mound for Rome as he took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season after starting and going five innings while allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking two. The long ball hurt him on Thursday night with Greenville connecting for three homers off the lefty.
Davis Schwab came on in relief of De Avila and pitched two innings as he allowed one run on two hits and struck out five, and Justin Yeager pitched one scoreless inning of relief as he struck out one and walked one.
Offensively for the Braves, leadoff man Cody Milligan led the charge in the loss with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and a stolen base. Cade Bunnell had a three-hit night, Justyn-Henry Malloy added a hit and an RBI and Jacob Pearson and Willie Carter each contributed a hit and scored a run. Vaughn Grissom also drove in a run.
Rome, which has lost two out of the first three against Greenville, will look to bounce back on Friday night when they continue their six-game road series against the Drive at 7:05 p.m.