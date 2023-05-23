The Rome Braves had plenty of chances to make it a game early in Tuesday night's series-opening contest but couldn't seem to get any timely hits as Greenville grabbed an early lead and blew the game open late for a 9-0 victory at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (20-19) put the leadoff runner on in five separate innings but couldn't push him across home plate a single time, stranded 13 runners total in the loss and went a combined 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in what was a frustrating night for the offense to kick off a seven-game, six-day homestand against the visiting Drive (20-19).
The Braves saw Greenville take a 2-0 lead after two innings thanks to a solo homer in the first by Marcelo Mayer and an RBI double in the second by Eduardo Lopez. That's the way things stayed until the seventh when the Drive added three more thanks to RBI singles by Miguel Ugueto and Alex Erro along with a run scoring on a balk.
The Braves looked to have a golden opportunity to get back in the game, their best of several in the loss, as they loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. However, a dribbler in front of the plate turned into a catcher to first double play and that was followed up with a fly-out to center to end the threat with no runs scored.
Greenville seized the momentum and put the game away with a four-run eighth that included Mayer's second solo homer of the night and another RBI apiece for Ugueto and Erro.
Mayer led the Drive's bats with the two solo homers, and Erro was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Eddinson Paulino contributed a two-hit, three-run scoring effort, and Blaze Jordan also had two hits and scored a run. Bryan Gonzalez chipped in with a hit, two walks and two runs scored, Ugueto was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Lopez had the RBI double.
Casey Cobb (1-0) collected the win as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Greenville and gave up just one hit while striking out two and walking one. He followed Angel Bastarto who received a no-decision after tossing four innings and giving up no runs on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock each had scoreless outings out of the Drive bullpen also as Campbell went two innings and gave up two hits with three strikeouts and three walks and Stock tossing the ninth and not allowing a hit while walking one.
Rome's lineup provided plenty of baserunners with six hits and nine walks in the game led by Keshawn Ogans who had a double, stole a base and drew three walks. Leadoff man Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. reached base three times on walks as well. Five other Braves' batters recorded hits.
Hunter Riggins (2-1) took the loss despite a solid outing in which he went six innings and allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Ryder Jones and Ben Dum then followed with tough nights out of the bullpen. Jones went one inning and gave up three runs on four hits, and Dum followed with 2/3 of an inning of work as he allowed four runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Jonathan Hughes went the final 1 1/3 frames for Rome and gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
Rome and Greenville will be back at it on Wednesday when they play a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games starting at 5 p.m. due to a rain-out on April 8.
NOTES: Rome manager Angel Flores was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game after arguing a close call at second when Rome's Geraldo Quintero was called out trying to steal. It was Flores' first ejection this season. ...Attendance for Tuesday's game was 1,004 and time of game was 2 hours and 40 minutes.