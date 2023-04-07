The Rome Braves built an early lead and held on from there to defeat Greenville on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium and move to 2-0.
Rome saw Greenville score a run in the top of the first for the second consecutive game, but responded by scoring three of its own in the bottom of the second to turn the scoreboard back in favor of the home team.
After the Drive (0-2) got within a run in the top of the third, the Braves matched that tally in the bottom half of the frame to make it 4-2. Greenville once again cut the deficit to one with a score in the fifth, but again Rome answered to push the advantage back out with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Keshawn Ogans led the Rome bats with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Brandon Parker and Ignacio Alvarez Jr. each had a hit and an RBI, and Geraldo Quintero added a 2-for-5 effort at the plate. Bryson Horne contributed a hit and scored a run, and Stephen Paolini drew three walks and scored a run.
Miguel Pena picked up the win in relief for the Braves as he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and didn't allow a hit while striking out two. Estarlin Rodriguez earned the save by tossing the final two innings as he didn't allow a hit or a run and walked three.
Joe Harvey was awarded a hold with a scoreless inning of relief as he struck out two and walked one. Starter JJ Niekro got a no decision after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Hunter Riggins also pitched an inning of relief and gave up one run on no hits with four walks and one strikeout.
The two teams will conclude the three-game series on Saturday at 5 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium as Rome looks for the sweep.