The Rome Braves remained perfect on their homestand thanks to a big night offensively as they racked up 11 runs on 13 hits in an 11-5 victory over Asheville at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (45-34, 9-4 in second half) scored four runs in the fourth, added two more in each of the fifth and sixth and put the finishing touches on the victory with three in the seventh in front of a near-capacity crowd of 4,582 on Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Ring Replica Giveaway Night.
Leading the way at the plate was Landon Stephens with a 3-for-4 night with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Beau Philip who blasted a three-run homer in the sixth.
Drew Campbell, Jacob Pearson and Justyn-Henry Malloy all had two hits apiece as well with Campbell driving in two runs and scoring one, Malloy scoring three runs and Pearson crossing the plate once. Christian Robinson had a hit and a pair of RBIs, and Vaughn Grissom and Brian Klein each contributed a hit and scored a run to round out the offensive totals.
Luis De Avila had another strong start to earn the win and improve to 3-5 on the season as he was coming off his seven-inning no-hitter in his last outing last Saturday. The lefty went six innings on Friday and gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking four.
Davis Schwab followed out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning of relief as he gave up one hit, Jake McSteen pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one and Alec Barger pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, didn't allow a run, gave up one hit and struck out three.
Asheville (31-46, 5-7) scored one run in the first, one in the fifth and added three in the eighth but by then the deficit was too big to overcome.
The two teams will continue their series on Saturday with a 6 p.m. scheduled first pitch. It will be another special promotional night at AdventHealth Stadium as the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a Max Fried Bobblehead.
The six-game series between the Braves and Tourists will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with a 2 p.m. contest.