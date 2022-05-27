The Rome Braves got a big night from their lineup on Friday to rack up 12 runs on 12 hits in a 12-10 victory at Hudson Valley to snap a two-game losing skid.
Rome (25-18) scored three in the top of the first to take the early lead before adding single runs in the first and fourth. After leading 5-1 following the fifth, the Braves' bats put together a huge sixth inning with five runs in the frame to extend their lead to nine runs.
Hudson Valley (19-23) didn't go away quietly, however, as they fought back with four in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the deficit to 10-7. Rome answered in the top of the ninth with two insurance runs that proved to be very important as the Renegades scored three in the bottom of the inning but couldn't get any closer.
Landon Stephens' huge offensive season continued in the win as he went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs. He now leads the team with 14 long balls and 42 RBIs.
Rome added three more homers as well as Beau Philip connected for a two-run shot in the ninth and Cade Bunnell and Vaughn Grissom each had solo shots. Bunnel finished 2-for-4 on the night, and Grissom drew two walks, stole a base and scored three runs to go along with his homer.
Also contributing for the Braves' lineup was Drew Campbell with two hits and an RBI, Javier Valdes with a hit and two RBIs, Tyler Tolve with a hit and an RBI and Cody Milligan and Justyn-Henry Malloy with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Andrew Hoffman earned the win for Rome to improve to 3-2 after starting and pitching six innings as he allowed one run on five hits while striking out five.
The bullpen struggled a bit after that as Dylan Spain, Trey Riley, Alec Barger and Malcolm Van Buren combined to give up nine runs on seven hits in two innings of work, but Ben Dum came on to get the final three outs to earn his first save.
With the series now tied 2-2, Rome and Hudson Valley will be back on the diamond on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. before wrapping up the six-gamer on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.