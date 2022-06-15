A night after seeing Asheville's offense have a big night, Rome answered with one of their own as the put up 10 runs on 11 hits to earn a 10-4 road win to snap a three-game losing skid.
The Braves (32-27) went up 2-0 with a single run in each of the first two innings, and after Asheville (23-35) rallied to take a 4-2 lead after three, Rome scored eight more over the fourth, fifth and sixth to go back ahead and cruise after that.
Bryson Horne and Beau Philip hit a pair homers in the win to lead the Rome bats with Horne's coming in the second on a solo shot and Philip's coming in the fourth of the two-run variety.
Other offensive standouts for Rome were Landon Stephens with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, Drew Campbell with a pair of RBIs and a hit, Vaughn Grissom who went 3-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored and Cody Milligan with a hit, two walks and three runs scored. Tyler Tolve also had a hit and an RBI, and Cade Bunnell had a hit and scored a run as well.
Dylan Dodd (6-4) earned the win for the Braves after starting and going five innings while allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Following Dodd, Rome's bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief. RJ Freure, Malcolm Van Buren, Ben Dum and Austin Smith each pitched one scoreless inning and none gave up a hit either. Smith struck out two, and Van Buren and Dum each struck out one.
With the series now tied 1-1, Rome and Asheville will meet again on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.