After dropping the series opener Tuesday night, the Rome Braves quickly bounced back Wednesday afternoon as they put together a big offensive effort to defeat the Greenville Drive 9-5 in extra innings.
Rome (14-9) fell behind 2-0 after two innings in Wednesday’s day contest but scored five over the course of the third, fourth and fifth to take the lead. Greenville (9-14) rallied for individual runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth to tie things up and force extras, but Rome struck for four in the 10th for the decisive sequence in the victory.
One of the big blows in the 10th came off the bat of Javier Valdes who connected for a two-run homer. Valdes finished 2-or-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cade Bunnell also had a big offensive day with two hits, including a three-run homer, and two runs scored, Cody Milligan had a pair of hits with a double and an RBI and Beau Philip drove in a pair of runs as well.
Justyn-Henry Malloy and Bryson Horne also finished with two hits each for Rome, and Drew Campbell and Landon Stephens each added a hit and a run scored. Campbell also stole two bases.
Austin Smith earned the win after pitching the ninth and 10th and giving up one run on two hits while striking out two. Jake McSteen started for the Braves and went three innings while allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five. Ben Dum followed with two innings of scoreless relief as he only gave up one hit.
Alec Barger and Trey Riley each picked up holds as Barger went two innings and gave up one run on three hits and struck out three and Riley pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits while striking out two.
Rome and Greenville will continue their series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.