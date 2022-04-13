After a tough night in the home opener Tuesday night, in which Hudson Valley rolled to an 11-1 win, the Rome Braves turned the tables on the Renegades on Wednesday to even the series thanks to timely hitting and strong pitching in an 8-1 victory at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Braves (3-2) got contributions from up and down the lineup as they scored early in the contest and were able to add on insurance runs throughout the game. Landon Stephens finished with two hits, including a three-run homer, and two runs scored. Vaughn Grissom had three hits with a double and an RBI, Cody Milligan added two hits and two runs scored and Bryson Horne contributed a pair of hits as well with an RBI.
“It was a good win coming back from the way we played last night,” said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. “The bats came alive tonight. We stuck to our approach, and it showed.”
Rome got on the board in the second inning as they rallied for two runs on three hits and a walk with the big blow coming from Beau Philip who doubled to left-center with two outs to bring home Stephens and Tyler Tolve.
Hudson Valley (3-2) cut the deficit in half in the fourth when an infield single by TJ Rumfield got away from the Rome third baseman, allowing Everson Pereira to come home to score and make it 2-1. The inning ended on the next batter as Braves reliever Jake McSteen came in to get the final out of the frame with a groundout.
The Braves added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Horne to bring home Drew Campbell, but they broke the game open with a big seventh when they scored four runs thanks to one coming home on an error followed by Stephens launching his three-run homer off the scoreboard over the left-field fence.
Rome added their final run in the eighth as Grissom doubled to the right-center gap to drive in Milligan.
“At the beginning of the game we were just poking away scoring a couple runs here and there, but we had that breakout inning (in the seventh),” said Texeira. “Everyone kept that fire tonight. We had a lot of good at-bats, and even when they didn’t, they didn’t allow it to affect them. They just came back ready for the next one.”
McSteen earned the win after pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out three. He was followed out of the bullpen by Lisandro Santos who pitched two shutout innings and gave up only one hit while striking out five. Austin Smith pitched the final inning and worked a scoreless frame, striking out one and walking one.
Roddery Munoz started for Rome and did solid work, pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out five and walking two in a no-decision.
“Munoz showed me something tonight. He had plus stuff, the fastball was electric and his slider was working,” said Texeira. “He stepped up with a solid start for us. And then our bullpen was lights out. They battled and attacked the zone. You can’t really ask for more than they gave us tonight.”
Blane Abeyta took the loss for the Renegades as the starter lasted four innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one. He was followed by Tanner Myatt, who pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out four and walking two, Wellington Diaz who only lasted 2/3 of an inning after that as he allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits, and Bryan Blanton who went 1 2/3 and gave up one run on three hits.
Rome will continue its six-game homestand Thursday night when it once again takes on Hudson Valley, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
NOTES: The Rome Braves’ front office and field staff were presented with Atlanta Braves World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony Wednesday. …The Atlanta Braves’ World Series trophy tour also made a stop at AdventHealth Stadium on Wednesday night as fans were able to have their picture made with the trophy up close. The line for pictures started when gates opened at 6 p.m. and stayed heavy until the late innings of the game. …Attendance for Wednesday’s game was 1,555.