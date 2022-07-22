The Rome Braves picked up right where they left off before their recent four-day break as they opened a series in Winston-Salem with a 3-2 victory on Friday night.
Rome (52-36, 16-6 in second half) scored one run in the second and added two more in the third to take an early lead over the Dash (43-45, 10-12) before the home team rallied to within one with two runs in the seventh. The Braves' bullpen shut them down from there, however, to seal the victory.
Rome, which recently finished a 10-2 homestand, got a pair of solo homers on Friday night with Beau Philip going deep in the second inning and Drew Campbell adding one in the fourth. Philip finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a stolen base, and Campbell also had two hits.
Tyler Tolve added to the offensive effort with a double, a triple and a run scored, and Cal Conley and Landon Stephens each had a hit as well.
Luis De Avila (5-5) earned the win on the mound as he continued his strong pitching of late with six innings of work as he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five.
Jose Montilla pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn his second hold as he allowed one hit and struck out two. Trey Riley recorded his second save by tossing a scoreless, hitless ninth and striking out two.
Rome will continue the series at Winston-Salem on Saturday at 6 p.m. before wrapping up the short three-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.