The Rome Braves are bound for the postseason thanks to a 5-4 win at Hickory on Friday night coupled with second-place Asheville losing 2-0 at Greenville.
Rome (73-54, 37-24 in second half) scored all five of its runs on Friday in the fourth inning with the big blow coming off the bat of Kadon Morton in the form of a grand slam. The inning put the Braves up 5-1, and they were able to hold on from there as Hickory (66-64, 28-36) scored one in the seventh and two in the ninth but couldn't get any closer.
Cal Conley had a double, Keshawn Ogans had a hit and a run scored and Adam Zebrowski contributed an RBI for the Braves' lineup as well.
JJ Niekro (3-2) earned the win for Rome after pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts an two walks.
The Braves used five relievers after that. Rolddy Munoz pitched an inning of scoreless relief and gave up one hit while striking out one, and Miguel Pena then lasted 1/3 of an inning and gave up one run on three hits with a strikeout. Ben Dum came on to pitch the final 2/3 of that inning and didn't allow a hit or a run.
Grant Holmes tossed a scoreless eighth, giving up one hit and striking out two, and Austin Smith earned his 13th save despite a rocky ninth in which he gave up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
The victory pushes Rome's South Atlantic League South Division second-half lead to 3.5 games over Asheville (and 2.5 games over Bowling Green) with two games remaining, meaning the Braves can't be caught in the standings.
Rome will take on Bowling Green, the first-half division winner, in a best-of-three playoff series starting next week on a day to be announced. Rome will host Game 1 and then the series will shift to Bowling Green for the final two games. The winner will advance to the SAL Championship Series to take on the winner of the North Division playoff.
The Braves will complete their regular season with the final two games at Hickory on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.