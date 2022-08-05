The Rome Braves continued its impressive homestand on Friday night with an 8-3 victory for its fourth straight over Greenville at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (59-41, 23-11 in second half) score three runs over the first two innings to take the early lead before the visiting Drive (36-62, 10-22) rallied for three in the third to tie the game. The Braves' bats did all the scoring from that point on, however, as they reacquired the lead with one in the bottom of the fourth and added three insurance runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Leading the way at the plate was Jacob Pearson with a 3-for-4 night in the leadoff spot for Rome with two doubles, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Bunnell added two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a run scored, Javier Valdes had two hits and an RBI and Cal Conley contributed a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Tyler Tolve also drove in a run, and Willie Carter had a hit and scored two runs for the Braves.
Darren O'Day, who was on a rehab assignment from the Atlanta Braves, earned the win in relief as he pitched one scoreless, hitless inning and struck out one. He came on after starter Royber Salinas went four innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking three in four innings of work.
Malcolm Van Buren pitched a scoreless, hitless sixth, struck out two and walked one to earn his third hold of the season, Ben Dum pitched two innings, didn't allow a run and gave up two hits while striking out two and walking one and Trey Riley finished things out with a scoreless ninth as he walked two and struck out one.
Rome and Greenville will battle again on Saturday at 6 p.m. before the two teams wrap up the six-game set on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.