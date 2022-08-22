The Rome Braves faced two tough opponents over the weekend -- the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the weather.
Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions, the two teams were only able to play one of the final three games scheduled in their six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium, and in that lone contest Rome lost a 4-3 ballgame to the Grasshoppers.
Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, and a doubleheader was planned for Saturday to make it up. But due to the amount of water the field took on, the decision was made to play a single nine-inning game instead.
Following Saturday night's game, plans were once again made to play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for the lost games, but that was later changed to a single game and eventually canceled due to the field being unplayable. Those with tickets for either of the games not played over the weekend can exchange them for tickets to a future game at the AdventHealth Stadium box office.
In Saturday's game, Rome (67-45, 31-15 in second half) build an early lead with two runs in the second inning, but Greensboro (48-62, 21-24) scored one in the third and two more in the sixth to jump ahead on the scoreboard.
The Braves tied things up with a run in the seventh, but it was a run in the top of the ninth scored by Greensboro that proved to be the difference.
Caleb Durbin led the Rome offense with a 3-for-4 effort with an RBI. Brandon Parker added a double and an RBI, and Beau Philip and Cal Conley each had a double as well.
JJ Niekro got a no decision after the Braves starter pitched six innings and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three. Alex Segal pitched two innings of scoreless relief as he gave up four hits, and Trey Riley (3-1) took the loss after giving up one run on two hits in the ninth.
Despite the tough end to the series, Rome still heads on the road with a 4.5-game lead over Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings as they will open up a series at those same Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.
With only 18 games left on the schedule in the regular season each game becomes even more crucial as the Braves have their sights set on clinching the second-half title and a berth in the SAL playoffs.