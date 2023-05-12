The Rome Braves were held to just three hits and scored their only two runs in the bottom of the ninth to suffer a 6-2 loss to Asheville on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
Rome (14-16) saw its three-game win streak to open the six-game series vs. Asheville (11-18) come to an end as the visiting Tourists scored one in the first, four in the fourth and one in the eighth to build a big lead behind a strong combined outing by two pitchers.
Asheville's Edinson Batista (1-2) got the win by pitching five shutout innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six and walking none. A.J. Blubaugh got his first save of the season after pitching the final four innings and allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Drake Baldwin had a hit and an RBI, and Atlanta's Ehire Adriana added a hit and scored a run in his second rehab start for Rome. Geraldo Quintero drove in the other Braves' run, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. walked and scored a run. Kadon Morton had the only other hit.
The Braves used four pitchers in the contest with Ian Mejia (2-2) taking the loss after going 4 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Estarlin Rodriguez went 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts, Nick Howard followed with 1 2/3 innings of work as he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and Peyton Williams finished the game off with 1 1/3 innings as he didn't allow a run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Rome and Asheville will continue the series on Saturday at 5 p.m. and will conclude the six-game set on Sunday at 1 p.m.