It was the first time on their home field in more than two weeks, and the Rome Braves' hitters certainly enjoyed being back on Tuesday night.
Rome's offense had a big effort, including scoring four runs in the second and five in the fourth, to set the tone for a 10-5 victory over the Greenville Drive in the opener of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium.
Several players contributed to the crooked number on the scoreboard for the Braves (56-41, 20-11 in second half) with the top two hitters in the lineup, Jacob Pearson and Cal Conley, combining for three hits and five RBIs, and Cade Bunnell also having a strong game with two hits and two RBIs near the bottom of the lineup.
"That was a fun game...we put up some runs early which is always good to see, and we had some big two-out hits, including Cade Bunnell with gorilla strength with a double off the wall in center," said Rome manager Kanekoa Texeira. "Those two-out runs in the game of baseball are worth a whole lot more than you think. We got that big lead, and we needed it because by the end of a 10-5 game you still don't feel comfortable."
Neither team scored in the first inning and a half, but Rome got the momentum going in the bottom of the second thanks to three clutch hits and a walk all with two outs in the inning to put four runs on the board. Willie Carter got the scoring going with an RBI-single, Bunnell followed with his RBI double, and following a Caleb Durbin walk, Pearson drove in two on a double of his own.
The Braves' bats weren't satisfied there as they put together another big inning in the fourth that included another RBI-single by Bunnell, an RBI-double from Pearson and a two-run homer from Conley to make it 9-0. They added one more run in the fifth as Drew Campbell came home to score on a wild pitch.
Rome's bullpen handled the entirety of the pitching duties on Tuesday night as Dylan Spain started and went the first three innings as he gave up just one hit and struck out two. Landon Leach (1-1) followed with 2 2/3 innings of work and got he win. He ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth when Greenville (36-59, 10-19) did all their offensive damage of the game as they were helped with a couple walks and a hit-by-pitch in the inning.
The Drive's Phillip Sikes had an RBI-double in the inning, and Nathan Hickey punctuated the scoring with a three-run homer.
Rome's Malcolm Van Buren came on to end the threat, however, with a strikeout and proceeded to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief as he didn't allow a hit, struck out four and walked two. Leach's line included five runs on four hits while striking out two and walking three.
"It was good to see Spain pitch like he did especially coming off a bad outing," said Texeira. "He gave us three innings and made it look easy. Leach had one hiccup in that sixth inning, but he looked good before that. He definitely looked different than he did in his first outing for us. It was good to see both of those guys bounce back."
Following Van Buren, Davis Schwab and Trey Riley finished things out on the mound for Rome as Schwab went one scoreless inning, didn't allow a hit and walked three and Riley tossed a scoreless ninth and gave up one hit.
Ryan Zeferjahn (2-4) took the loss for Greenville after a tough outing in which he lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.
Texeira said he could tell his first-place team was in good spirits after spending the last two weeks away from home, and Tuesday night's win was another big one as the season comes down the stretch.
"It definitely feels good to be home," said Texeira. "That trip to Hickory felt like forever. The kids are happy to get back home, sleep in their own bed, be in their home locker room and play in front of our home fans. We bounced back from a tough series in Hickory, and we needed to to do that. We've got a little more than a month left in the season, and every one of these games are very important for us. Hopefully we can get on a roll and celebrate with a playoff berth."
Rome, who held a half-game advantage over Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division second-half standings following Tuesday's games, will continue their series with Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.