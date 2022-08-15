The Rome Braves' offense busted open a tied game with 11 runs in the final four innings combined to lead the way to a 13-3 victory at Asheville on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the six-game road series in style.
Rome (65-43, 29-13 in second half) found themselves in a tied game after five innings with a 2-2 score, but the bats started to get hot as they scored one run in the sixth, put up six in the seventh and added four more in the eighth to pull away and clinch a 4-2 series advantage over host Asheville (46-59, 20-20).
Tyler Tolve had a huge day at the plate for the Braves, going 3-for-5 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored. Beau Philip also homered as part of a two-hit effort as he drove in two runs and scored two as well, and Caleb Durbin with 3-or-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Also contributing significantly to the offensive explosion for Rome was Cal Conley with three hits and two runs scored, Geraldo Quintero with three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored and Brandon Parker with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Campbell and Nick Clarno each had a double and scored a run as well.
Rome used six pitchers in the contest as it was a bullpen game for the team. Alex Segal (1-0) got the win after pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief as he didn't allow a run or a hit, struck out one and walked two.
Segal came on after Jose Montilla who started and went 3 2/3 innings while allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four. Malcolm Van Buren earned his fourth hold as he pitched a scoreless, hitless inning with two strikeouts after Segal.
Landon Leach, Ben Dum and Alec Barger all pitched one inning of relief after Van Buren as Dum was the only one to allow a run, giving up one run on one hit.
Rome, who owns a 3.5-game lead over Bowling Green in the South Atlantic League South Division second half standings, returns home to open a six-game home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium.
In Saturday's game between Rome and Asheville:
Rome 6, Asheville 5
The Braves built an early lead and held on for a hard-fought victory on the road on Saturday night.
Rome led 5-0 after scoring one in the first and four in the fourth, but Asheville rallied for four of their own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to one. The Braves added their final run in the fifth, and Asheville scored one in the seventh but couldn't ever find the tying score in the final innings.
Leading the Braves' lineup was Jacob Pearson with a 4-for-5 night that included a two-run homer. Caleb Durbin added a double and two RBIs, and Bryson Horne contributed two hits and an RBI. Brandon Parker drove in a run, and Tyler Tolve had a hit and scored a run.
Issrael De La Cruz (1-0) got his first win as he pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and didn't give up a run while allowing three hits and walking one. He followed Dylan Spain who started and went 3 1/3 innings as he gave up four runs on seven hits and struck out four.
Davis Schwab got his fifth hold as he pitched one inning of relief and gave up one run on two hits and struck out one, and Austin Smith earned his 10th save by pitching the final two innings as he didn't allow a run on two hits and struck out three.