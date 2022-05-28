The Rome Braves' offense may have waited a little late in the game to have a big inning on Saturday night, but it sure was right on time.
With Rome and Hudson Valley tied 1-1 after nine, the game went to extras, and that's when the Braves' bats put it in high gear, scoring five runs in the 10th to lead the way to a 6-2 victory.
The host Renegades (19-24) took the lead with a run in the fourth inning, but Rome (26-18) evened the game with a run in the eighth to eventually force extra innings as neither team was able to score in the eighth or ninth.
The big blow in the 10th came off the bat of Rome's Beau Philip who connected for a three-run homer to complete a 2-for-5 evening. Also with multiple hits in the victory was Drew Campbell who had two hits and an RBI.
Tyler Tolve added a hit and two RBIs, Vaughn Grissom contributed a hit, a stolen base and scored two runs and Justyn-Henry Malloy and Landon Stephens each had a hit and scored a run. Tolve and Malloy also had stolen bases.
Rome's Royber Salinas started and had a strong night on the mound as he went six innings and gave up just one run on two hits while striking out 13 in a no decision. Davis Schwab pitched an inning of scoreless relief as he gave up one hit and walked one, but it was Jake McSteen who earned the win to improve his record to 3-0 as he pitched the final three innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out two.
The Braves, who now lead the series 3-2, will conclude their six-game set and their long two-week road trip on Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. showdown with Hudson Valley.