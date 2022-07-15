Some nights it's their pitching. Some nights it's their offense. No matter what the method, the Rome Braves just seem to find a way to win lately.
The Braves' bats put together a big night on Friday, including scoring nine runs over the third and fourth innings to build a substantial lead and hold on for a 10-4 victory over Bowling Green at AdventHealth Stadium to improve to 9-1 on the homestand.
Rome (50-35, 14-5 in second half) scored three runs in the third to grab a 3-1 lead and followed that up with a crooked number of six in the fourth to take complete control. They added one more in the seventh as Bowling Green (51-32, 10-8) wasn't able to put together a big enough rally to get back in it.
Leading the way at the plate was Bryson Horne who had two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs for the Braves. Christian Robinson added a double and two RBIs, Jacob Pearson contributed a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, Beau Philip also finished with two hits and two runs scored and Willie Carter blasted a solo homer.
Rounding out the offensive efforts for the home team was Cal Conley with a double and a run scored, Cade Bunnell with an RBI and a run scored and Tyler Tolve with a hit and a run scored.
Roddery Munoz (6-3) earned the win on the mound for Rome as the starter went six innings and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two. Ben Dum pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs without giving up a hit as he walked six batters and struck out one. Jose Montilla finished the game by pitching the last 1 1/3 innings, not allowing a run, giving up two hits and striking out two.
Austin Vernon (0-1) took the loss for the Hot Rods after going three innings and giving up six runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one.
Alexander Ovalles had a big night at the plate to lead the Bowling Green bats with two hits, including a homer, to go with four RBIs. Kyle Manzardo added a solo homer and a double, and Ronny Simon contributed a double.
Rome and Bowling Green will meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. and then wrap up the six-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m.