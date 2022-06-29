A seven-run fifth inning produced by the Rome Braves' bats proved to be the difference in their 11-6 victory at Greenville on Wednesday night.
Rome (39-32, 3-2 in second half) trailed the Drive (27-44, 1-4) 2-1 going to the fifth but the Braves' offense strung together several hits, including RBI-singles by Tyler Tolve, Bryson Horne and Beau Philip as well as an RBI-double from Christian Robinson.
The Braves added two more in the top of the sixth to grab a 10-2 lead, but Greenville rallied back into the game with a four-run bottom half of the inning. They couldn't get any closer, however, and Rome tacked on one more insurance run in the eighth for good measure.
Horne led the way at the plate with a 4-for-5 night that included a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tolve and Philip each had a stellar effort as well with three hits apiece. Tolve drove in two runs and scored three, and Philip had two RBIs as well.
Four other Braves finished with multiple hits as Robinson, Jacob Pearson, Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy each contributed two knocks apiece. Robinson had a double among his two hits along with three RBIs, Pearson added a double, a stolen base and an RBI and Grissom and Malloy each had a double and scored a run. Drew Campbell also had a hit, drew two walks and scored two runs.
Andrew Hoffman earned the win to improve to 7-2 on the season as the righty starter went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five walking three.
Malcolm Van Buren came on to pitch in relief after Hoffman and had a tough time in 1/3 of an inning as he gave up four runs on two hits while walking three and striking out one, but the bullpen was strong after that as they didn't allow another run. Lisandro Santos pitched 1 2/3 scoreless frames as he only gave up one hit, walked three and struck out one, Trey Riley tossed a scoreless eighth and struck out one and Alec Barger came on to finish the game out with a scoreless ninth as he gave up one hit and struck out one.
After winning the first two games of the series, Rome will look for a third straight win vs. Greenville (and fourth straight overall) when they battle the Drive once again on Thursday night starting at 7:05 p.m.